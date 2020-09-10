Alcantara expected to start as Miami hosts Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (21-18, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (19-19, third in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Philadelphia: Jake Arrieta (3-4, 5.67 ERA) Miami: Sandy Alcantara (2-1, 3.78 ERA)

LINE: Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies head to play the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

The Marlins are 12-12 against NL East opponents. The Miami offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a mark of .292.

The Phillies are 17-9 against opponents from the NL East. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .338, good for fourth in the National League. Rhys Hoskins leads the club with a mark of .410.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Dickerson leads the Marlins with six home runs and has 12 RBIs.

J.T. Realmuto leads the Phillies with 27 RBIs and is batting .259.

INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Roman Quinn: (concussion), Jay Bruce: (quad), Scott Kingery: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.