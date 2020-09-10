7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Megan Landis308578

Updated on Thursday, 10 September 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT:

THURSDAY: Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise mostly sunny with highs near 85°. Light winds out of the north.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 61°. North winds 3-6 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 80°. Northeast winds 3-6 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 61°. Northeast winds around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

SATURDAY: A chance of afternoon showers. Otherwise partly cloudy with highs near 84°. Calm winds becoming southeast around 5 mph. 

DISCUSSION:

A warm and sunny end to the work week. The chance for rain and storms returns this weekend. A cold front moving through on Sunday brings cooler temperatures in the upper 70’s for next week. High pressure in the area also allows for lots of sunshine next week. 

Connect with me:

Twitter: @MetMeganLandis

Facebook: Meteorologist Megan Landis

E-Mail: mlandis@whizmediagroup.com

Megan Landis
Megan Landis
Hello I’m Megan, I’m a graduate of The Ohio State University and I have my Bachelors degree in Atmospheric Science and a minor in Communications. I love the weather and I want to make it my priority to make sure you are prepared for what the day has in store. I love to play tennis and I love to read. I’m from the Columbus area, I’ve lived in Ohio my whole life so I love that I get to know a new community and I look forward to serving the area to the best of my abilities.

