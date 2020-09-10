Updated on Thursday, 10 September 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT:

THURSDAY: Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise mostly sunny with highs near 85°. Light winds out of the north.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 61°. North winds 3-6 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 80°. Northeast winds 3-6 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 61°. Northeast winds around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

SATURDAY: A chance of afternoon showers. Otherwise partly cloudy with highs near 84°. Calm winds becoming southeast around 5 mph.

DISCUSSION:

A warm and sunny end to the work week. The chance for rain and storms returns this weekend. A cold front moving through on Sunday brings cooler temperatures in the upper 70’s for next week. High pressure in the area also allows for lots of sunshine next week.

Connect with me:

Twitter: @MetMeganLandis

Facebook: Meteorologist Megan Landis

E-Mail: mlandis@whizmediagroup.com