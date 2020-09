THORNVILLE, Ohio- In a battle of the top two team in the Muskingum Valley League, Sheridan takes down John Glenn in four sets.

25-17, 25-18, 25-16, 25-18.

Ally Perkins led the Generals with 21 kills, while Abigail Walker finished with 20 kills for John Glenn.

Sheridan moves to 6-0 on the season and 5-0 in the MVL.

John Glenn falls to 5-3 this season and 5-1 in league play.