Pirates, streaking Frazier set for matchup with White Sox

Associated Press10

Chicago White Sox (26-16, second in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (14-26, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Dane Dunning (0-0, 3.86 ERA) Pittsburgh: JT Brubaker (1-0, 3.96 ERA)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh’s Frazier puts 11-game hit streak on the line against White Sox.

The Pirates are 8-13 on their home turf. Pittsburgh’s team on-base percentage of .286 is last in the National League. Colin Moran leads the lineup with an OBP of .344.

The White Sox are 15-7 in road games. Chicago leads the American League in hitting with a .269 batting average, Tim Anderson leads the club with an average of .353.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Gonzalez leads the Pirates with 14 extra base hits and is slugging .466.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 25 extra base hits and 40 RBIs.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Dallas Keuchel: (lower back), Jace Fry: (back), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

