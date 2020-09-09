Philo looking to make it two years in a row over Tri-Valley

DUNCAN FALLS, Ohio- Last season Philo went on the road and took down Tri-Valley for the first time since 2004.

The two teams meet this Friday in Duncan Falls.

Both come in with a 2-0 record. Tri-Valley has beaten Morgan and Maysville, outscoring them 73-0. Philo has taken down West Muskingum and River View, outscoring them 63-7.

This game will be a good test for both teams to see where they stand halfway through the season.

While the Electrics want nothing more than to win two years in a row over the Scotties, they understand things have changed since last year.

Tri-Valley is under new leadership, in Cam West, on the sideline. Philo has new leaders on the field.

If you can’t attend the game, you can listen to it on Z92 where David Kinder will have the call starting at 6:30 p.m.