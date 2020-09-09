Moms matchup: Serena vs Pironkova in US Open quarterfinals

NEW YORK (AP) — A quick look at the U.S. Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY

The battle of all mothers will be waged Wednesday at the U.S. Open when Serena Williams faces unseeded Tsvetana Pironkova for a berth in the semifinals. Williams missed more than a year of competition when she had a daughter in 2017, and has since been seeking a record-tying 24th major title. Pironkova is playing in her first tournament since she took a break of more than three years to have a son. In another women’s quarterfinal matchup, No. 16 Elise Mertens will face unseeded Victoria Azarenka, who is also a mother. Azarenka has won nine consecutive matches, including the final in the Western & Southern Open that was played in New York as an in-the-bubble warm-up for the U.S. Open. Two men’s quarterfinals are also scheduled. No. 2-seeded Dominic Thiem, a three-time major runner-up, meets first-time Slam quarterfinalist Alex de Minaur, a 21-year-old Australian. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, last year’s Open runner-up, plays No. 10 Andrey Rublev. The path to the men’s title is wide open after overwhelming favorite Novak Djokovic was disqualified Sunday for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball. Each of the men’s quarterfinalists is seeking his first Grand Slam title.

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST

Mostly cloudy. High of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 degrees Celsius).

TUESDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 84 degrees Fahrenheit (29 degrees Celsius).

TUESDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s quarterfinals: No. 5 Alexander Zverev beat No. 27 Borna Coric 1-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1), 6-3; No. 20 Pablo Carreño Busta beat No. 12 Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 0-6, 6-3.

Women’s quarterfinals: No. 4 Naomi Osaka beat Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-4; No. 28 Jennifer Brady beat No. 23 Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-2.

STAT OF THE DAY

46 years — That’s how long it has been since a former collegiate player reached the women’s final at the Open. Former Cal State Los Angeles star Billie Jean King last did it in 1974, and former UCLA All-American Jennifer Brady will do it if she wins Thursday.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“This is the moment where it pays off, all the six months of hard work.” — semifinalist Alexander Zverev, talking about his rigorous training regimen this year.

