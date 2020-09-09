Heath becomes latest American to join Women’s Super League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Tobin Heath became the latest high-profile American arrival in the Women’s Super League after signing for Manchester United on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old winger, who was shortlisted for the world player of the year award last year, has previously played in Europe with Paris Saint-Germain in 2013 and ’14. She has spent the past seven seasons with Portland Thorns.

Manchester City Women has signed two U.S. internationals for this season: Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis. Heath is also contracted until the end of the season.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of competing in England, playing with and against some of the best players in the world,” said Heath, who has played 168 times for the United States.

Man United manager Casey Stoney called Heath — a two-time winner of the World Cup and the Olympic tournament — a “proven winner.”

“I can’t wait to see her make her mark on the league,” Stoney said.

Earlier, England defender Alex Greenwood signed a three-year contract with Man City after one season in France, where she lifted the Women’s Champions League trophy with Lyon.

Greenwood joins fellow England defender Lucy Bronze in moving to City from Lyon.

City has not won the Women’s Super League since 2016 but has recruited strongly for this season.

“This club has always impressed me with their success, how much importance they view the women’s game with and the players they attract, and it’s an environment I’m really looking forward to working in,” Greenwood said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports