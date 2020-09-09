England defender Alex Greenwood signs with Man City women

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England defender Alex Greenwood has signed a three-year contract with Manchester City after one season in France, where she lifted the Women’s Champions League trophy with Lyon.

The 27-year-old Greenwood is “a proven England international,” City coach Gareth Taylor said in the club’s announcement Wednesday.

A day earlier, fellow England defender Lucy Bronze rejoined City after winning three successive Women’s Champions League titles with Lyon.

City has not won the Women’s Super League since 2016 but it has also recently signed American World Cup winners Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle.

“This club has always impressed me with their success, how much importance they view the women’s game with and the players they attract, and it’s an environment I’m really looking forward to working in,” Greenwood said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports