Duffy scheduled to start for Royals at Indians

Kansas City Royals (15-28, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (26-16, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Kansas City: Danny Duffy (2-3, 4.83 ERA) Cleveland: Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 3.43 ERA)

LINE: Royals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Kansas City will face off on Wednesday.

The Indians are 16-11 against AL Central opponents. Cleveland has hit 43 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads the club with nine, averaging one every 17.4 at-bats.

The Royals are 11-21 against teams from the AL Central. Kansas City’s lineup has 48 home runs this season, Whit Merrifield leads the club with eight homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 48 hits and has 19 RBIs.

Merrifield leads the Royals with 26 RBIs and is batting .259.

INJURIES: Indians: Jose Ramirez: (thumb).

Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.