Darvish expected to start as Cubs host the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (18-24, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (25-18, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cincinnati: Trevor Bauer (3-3, 2.05 ERA) Chicago: Yu Darvish (7-1, 1.44 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Cincinnati will play on Wednesday.

The Cubs are 18-13 against NL Central opponents. Chicago has slugged .412 this season. Ian Happ leads the club with a .640 slugging percentage, including 23 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Reds are 12-16 against the rest of their division. Cincinnati has hit 64 home runs this season, sixth in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads them with 12, averaging one every 12.3 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Happ leads the Cubs with 12 home runs and is batting .295.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 35 hits and has 27 RBIs.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Jason Heyward: (illness), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

Reds: Wade Miley: (shoulder), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.