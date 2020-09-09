7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Megan Landis307802

Updated on Wednesday, 9 September 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT:

WEDNESDAY: Patchy for before 10 am. Otherwise mostly sunny with highs near 88°. Calm winds 

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows near 64°. Calm winds.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 83°. Calm winds becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 60°. North winds 3-6 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 78°. North winds around 5 mph.

DISCUSSION:

Very hot and humid for the day on Wednesday. Warm for the day on Thursday before we see a big cool down heading into this weekend. Temperatures in the upper 70’s with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. 

Hello I’m Megan, I’m a graduate of The Ohio State University and I have my Bachelors degree in Atmospheric Science and a minor in Communications. I love the weather and I want to make it my priority to make sure you are prepared for what the day has in store. I love to play tennis and I love to read. I’m from the Columbus area, I’ve lived in Ohio my whole life so I love that I get to know a new community and I look forward to serving the area to the best of my abilities.

