Updated on Wednesday, 9 September 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT:

WEDNESDAY: Patchy for before 10 am. Otherwise mostly sunny with highs near 88°. Calm winds

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows near 64°. Calm winds.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 83°. Calm winds becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 60°. North winds 3-6 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 78°. North winds around 5 mph.

DISCUSSION:

Very hot and humid for the day on Wednesday. Warm for the day on Thursday before we see a big cool down heading into this weekend. Temperatures in the upper 70’s with the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

