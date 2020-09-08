Salvation Army Begins Coats For Kids, Angel Tree Programs

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Zanesville Salvation Army is beginning two of its largest year end programs this month.

Coats for Kids is a yearly program looking to provide winter jackets for area children in need. Volunteer Beth Archer explains how this year’s fundraiser will look different from years prior.

“This year, because of the pandemic, we’re gonna have to change our procedure for the Coats for Kids. We’re gonna have anyone who thinks they’re not gonna be able to provide a coat for their child to call in to the Salvation Army and leave their name and their phone number and then someone from the Women’s Auxiliary will call back… We want you to call now, during September, but the actual Coats for Kids giveaway is October 20th, 21st and 22nd.”

The second program is the Angel Tree Program, run at Christmastime each year. The early start is due to the COVID pandemic.

“Angel Tree is when a family thinks they’re not gonna be able to provide Christmas for their kids… We usually have people come in and register in person, but again because of the pandemic we’re registering on the phone. Because we have to do it in a different way it’s actually going to be a drive through process where people will drive in from the front, picked up from the alley.”

The dates of the Angel Tree Giveaway are December 16th, 17th and 18th and the Salvation Army can be contacted at 740-452-8350.