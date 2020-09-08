Perez scheduled to start for Red Sox at Phillies

Boston Red Sox (14-28, fifth in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (20-17, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Boston: Martin Perez (2-4, 4.07 ERA) Philadelphia: Zach Eflin (2-1, 4.45 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Boston will square off on Tuesday.

The Phillies are 13-9 on their home turf. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .335 is fifth in the league. Bryce Harper leads the club with an OBP of .406.

The Red Sox are 7-11 on the road. The Boston offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the team with a mark of .311.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto leads the Phillies with 10 home runs and has 27 RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 10 home runs and has 26 RBIs.

INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Roman Quinn: (concussion), Jay Bruce: (quad), Scott Kingery: (back).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Darwinzon Hernandez: (sc joint), Kyle Hart: (hip), Nathan Eovaldi: (calf), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Yairo Munoz: (right hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.