Muskingum County reports three new cases of COVID-19

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Tuesday that three Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 337 is a 50-year-old woman. Case 338 is a 34-year-old woman. These cases are not connected to previous cases and are recovering at home.

Case 339 is a 2-year-old boy connected to case 325. This case is recovering at home.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 331 Confirmed Cases • 8 Probable Cases • 339 Total Cases • 19 Active Cases • 2 Current Hospitalization/37 Total Hospitalizations • 2 Deaths