Major League Baseball Leaders

Sports
Associated Press12

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_T.Anderson, Chicago, .351; Cruz, Minnesota, .329; F.Reyes, Cleveland, .322; Alberto, Baltimore, .318; J.Abreu, Chicago, .315; Severino, Baltimore, .315; Candelario, Detroit, .313; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .313; V.Reyes, Detroit, .311; Verdugo, Boston, .311.

RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 35; T.Anderson, Chicago, 34; Lewis, Seattle, 32; Biggio, Toronto, 31; Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; Tucker, Houston, 29; J.Abreu, Chicago, 28; Alberto, Baltimore, 27; T.Hernández, Toronto, 27; Verdugo, Boston, 27.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Tucker, Houston, 37; Santander, Baltimore, 32; Seager, Seattle, 30; Cruz, Minnesota, 30; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 30; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 30; Voit, New York, 29; Piscotty, Oakland, 28; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 28.

HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Alberto, Baltimore, 48; Cruz, Minnesota, 47; Lindor, Cleveland, 47; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 47; T.Anderson, Chicago, 46; Polanco, Minnesota, 46; Verdugo, Boston, 46; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 45; T.Hernández, Toronto, 45; Lewis, Seattle, 45.

DOUBLES_Adames, Tampa Bay, 14; Franco, Kansas City, 14; Cé.Hernández, Cleveland, 14; Verdugo, Boston, 14; Iglesias, Baltimore, 13; Martinez, Boston, 13; Santander, Baltimore, 13; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; Alberto, Baltimore, 12; Gurriel, Houston, 12; Sanó, Minnesota, 12.

TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 6; Candelario, Detroit, 3; 13 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Voit, New York, 14; Cruz, Minnesota, 14; T.Hernández, Toronto, 14; J.Abreu, Chicago, 13; Robert, Chicago, 11; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; 6 tied at 10.

STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 11; Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Margot, Tampa Bay, 8; Moore, Seattle, 8; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Choo, Texas, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; V.Reyes, Detroit, 6; Robert, Chicago, 6; Straw, Houston, 6.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 7-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2; Foster, Chicago, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1; 5 tied at 4-2.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.25; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.19; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.49; Lynn, Texas, 2.67; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.77; Greinke, Houston, 2.91; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.02; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.12; Ryu, Toronto, 3.19; Cease, Chicago, 3.29; Giolito, Chicago, 3.29.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 94; Giolito, Chicago, 75; G.Cole, New York, 70; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 66; Lynn, Texas, 63; Maeda, Minnesota, 56; Berríos, Minnesota, 55; Bundy, Los Angeles, 55; Ryu, Toronto, 53; Carrasco, Cleveland, 52.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

American Brady overcomes jitters to reach US Open semifinals

Associated Press

Colts’ new kicker constructing new chapter as opener nears

Associated Press

Colorado signs sponsorship deal with sports betting operator

Associated Press