Library Starts Community Reading Program

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The Muskingum County Library System is starting its community reading program today.

The first event is an online book discussion. Adult services coordinator Erin Barlow has more information on the program.

“We are talking about the 2020 community read, which looks a little different this year because of COVID, but we’re still doing it and we’re doing it online. The first event kicks off today with a book discussion, which means you can come and get your free copy of the book… It is called You Never Forget Your First, it is by Alexis Coe. It is about George Washington, it is light, it’s not a heavy historical read.”

Readers of the book will be able to have a discussion online with the author on October 15th. Registration for the community read is very simple.

“You can register online or you can give us a buzz, we’ll gladly do it. Like I said, you can come in and get your free copy of the book here or at any of the locations. Or, if you don’t want to, give us a buzz and we’ll run it out curbside no problem.”

More information on the program can be found on the library’s website.