Kansas City takes 7-game skid into matchup with Cleveland

Sports
Associated Press19

Kansas City Royals (14-28, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (26-15, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Kansas City: Jakob Junis (0-1, 4.32 ERA) Cleveland: Triston McKenzie (2-0, 1.69 ERA)

LINE: Indians 0; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the matchup as losers of their last seven games.

The Indians are 16-10 against the rest of their division. Cleveland’s lineup has 40 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads them with nine homers.

The Royals are 10-21 against teams from the AL Central. Kansas City has a team on-base percentage of .302, led by Hunter Dozier with a mark of .373.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 17 extra base hits and is batting .248.

Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 23 RBIs and is batting .254.

INJURIES: Indians: None listed.

Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Jakob Junis: (bicep), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

