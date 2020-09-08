Harper in Guernsey Co. Jail

A suspect in a Guernsey County murder case is back in Ohio.

On Monday, Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden escorted Jacob Harper into the Guernsey County Jail after a successful extradition from Kanawha County Jail in West Virginia.

The 25-year-old from Newcomerstown was arrested August 26 by the West Virginia branch of the United States Marshal’s service.

Harper was wanted in the August 23, shooting death of Alexander Anderson in rural Kimbolton.

Two others have been charged in the case including 27-year-old Katelyn Null of Mount Vernon and 24-year-old Kasey Means of Coshocton.

The Guernsey County Sheriff is still searching for 30-year-old Joshua Jackson of Uhrichsville who is also a person of interest in the case.