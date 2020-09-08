Detroit’s Schoop leaves game after being hit by pitch

Sports
Associated Press12

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop left Detroit’s game Tuesday night against Milwaukee with a right wrist contusion after being hit by a pitch in the fourth inning.

After the pitch from Adrian Houser struck Schoop around the wrist, the Detroit second baseman was immediately lifted for a pinch-runner.

Schoop has been a significant contributor after the Tigers acquired him in the offseason. He’s hitting .295 with a team-high eight home runs for Detroit, which has worked its way into contention for a spot in the expanded postseason.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Billy Donovan out as Thunder coach after 5 seasons

Associated Press

Heat reach the East finals, top Bucks to win series 4-1

Associated Press

Billy Donovan won’t return as coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder after five seasons, team announces.

Associated Press