Ackermann makes it 2 wins out of 2 at Tirreno

FOLLONICA, Italy (AP) — Pascal Ackermann of Germany made it two wins out of two at the Tirreno-Adriatico by sprinting to victory in the second stage on Tuesday.

Ackermann, who rides for Bora–Hansgrohe, edged Fernando Gaviria by less than half a wheel the previous day and he did the same on the finish line at Follonica with another perfectly timed sprint.

Rick Zabel was third at the end of the 201-kilometer (125-mile) route from Camaiore.

Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Vincenzo Nibali headline a strong field at the race, which was rearranged from March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday’s third stage is an undulating 217-kilometer (135-mile) route from Follonica to Saturnia.

The race ends on Monday with an individual time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

