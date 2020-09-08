Updated on Monday, 7 September 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT:

TUESDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible throughout the day. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 90°. South winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 65°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 89°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 65°. South winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 87°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 60°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 82°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 64°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 86°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 68°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 84°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an approaching cold front is beginning to stall out across northern Ohio. Along this cold front are rain showers and thunderstorms.

As we head into tonight, the cold front will begin to slow down even more, and by early Tuesday Morning it will likely be stalled out along a line roughly parallel to and the Lake Erie shoreline. This front will extend all the way back into northern Missouri and central Kansas. Meanwhile, an area of high pressure to our southeast and east will begin to usher in hot air and moisture into our region. Highs on Tuesday Afternoon are likely to reach upwards of 88° – 92°. With the stationary front up to our north, I am not expecting much rain shower and thunderstorm activity in our region during the day on Tuesday, but a stray rain shower and thunderstorm will be possible, especially north of I-70, just given the proximity of the stationary front. Mostly clear skies will be with us during the morning, and then some partly cloudy skies will be with us during the afternoon.

The frontal boundary remains stationary through the day on Wednesday, however an area of high pressure building to the northwest will begin to nudge the frontal boundary more into Ohio during the day on Thursday. The front will likely stall out along I-70 and will then begin to weaken. Nonetheless, isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible in our region on Thursday as the frontal boundary moves into our region. The area of high pressure north of that frontal boundary will likely – at least with the way things are looking at this time – keep things quiet for Friday. Meanwhile, another area of low pressure will develop in the Plains and this one will begin to interact with another area of low pressure in northern Manitoba. This will likely result in our next low pressure arriving as we head into the weekend.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

