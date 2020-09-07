The Latest: Williams pushed to 3rd set by Sakkari at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times EDT):

2 p.m.

Serena Williams has been pushed to a third set by Maria Sakkari in the fourth round of the U.S. Open.

Williams won the first set 6-3, but Sakkari took the second in a tiebreaker, converting her fifth set point when Williams missed a forehand.

Sakkari beat Williams in three sets less than two weeks ago in the Western & Southern Open.

1:35 p.m.

Alex de Minaur has moved into his first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-2 at the U.S. Open.

The key to the match in Louis Armstrong Stadium on Monday was the opening-set tiebreaker. Pospisil held four set points at 6-2 but failed to convert any.

De Minaur took a half-dozen points in a row to take the set and was in control from there.

He is a 21-year-old from Australia who is seeded 21st at Flushing Meadows.

In the quarterfinals, de Minaur will face No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem or No. 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

12:50 p.m.

Serena Williams has taken the first set of her U.S. Open fourth-round match against Maria Sakkari by a 6-3 score.

12:05 p.m.

Serena Williams and Maria Sakkari are on court in Arthur Ashe Stadium to warm up for their fourth-round meeting at the U.S. Open.

It is a rematch of a contest Sakkari won less than two weeks ago at the Western & Southern Open, a hard-court tournament played this year at Flushing Meadows.

Williams owns six U.S. Open titles and 23 Grand Slam singles championships in all.

Sakkari, a 25-year-old from Greece, is trying to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The winner will face Alize Cornet or Tsvetana Pironkova next.

