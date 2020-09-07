New York plays Philadelphia following deGrom’s strong outing

Philadelphia Phillies (19-17, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (19-22, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Monday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Philadelphia: Zack Wheeler (4-0, 2.20 ERA) New York: David Peterson (4-1, 3.03 ERA)

LINE: Phillies 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Jacob deGrom. deGrom threw seven innings, giving up one run on three hits with 12 strikeouts against Philadelphia.

The Mets are 13-16 against the rest of their division. The New York offense has compiled a .275 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league. Michael Conforto leads the team with a mark of .342.

The Phillies are 16-9 against teams from the NL East. Philadelphia has slugged .447, good for sixth in the majors. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with a .529 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conforto leads the Mets with 51 hits and is batting .342.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 17 extra base hits and 20 RBIs.

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Steven Matz: (shoulder), Franklyn Kilome: (fingernail), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).

Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Roman Quinn: (concussion), Jay Bruce: (quad), Scott Kingery: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.