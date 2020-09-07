Lletget scores twice, LA Galaxy beats LAFC 3-0

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Sebastian Lletget scored twice, Cristian Pavon had a goal and an assist, and the LA Galaxy beat Los Angeles FC 3-0 on Sunday night.

The Galaxy (4-3-2) have won four straight games and outscored opponents 11-4 during the stretch. LAFC (3-3-3) has lost three of its last four including 2-0 against the Galaxy on Aug. 22.

Goalie Pablo Sisniega came out of the box and Pavon just lofted his shot over him and into the back of the net in the 51st minute for his sixth goal of the season.

Pavon assisted on Sebastian Lletget’s goal in the 73rd minute. Lletget scored again with a scissor kick to the far post in the 83rd. David Bingham had seven saves for the Galaxy.

Diego Rossi, who scored twice in LAFC’s 5-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night, missed wide right from inside the 6-yard box in the 36th minute.

