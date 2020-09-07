Kansas City takes 6-game slide into matchup with Cleveland

Kansas City Royals (14-27, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (25-15, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Kansas City: Brad Keller (3-1, 1.93 ERA) Cleveland: Zach Plesac (2-1, 1.33 ERA)

LINE: Indians 0; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Indians are 15-10 against AL Central opponents. The Cleveland pitching staff averages 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Shane Bieber leads them with a mark of 14.7.

The Royals are 10-20 against the rest of their division. Kansas City’s lineup has 46 home runs this season, Jorge Soler leads them with eight homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 26 RBIs and is batting .253.

Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 23 RBIs and is batting .255.

INJURIES: Indians: None listed.

Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Jakob Junis: (bicep), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).

