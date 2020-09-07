Ackermann edges Gaviria to win opening stage of Tirreno

LIDO DI CAMAIORE, Italy (AP) — German rider Pascal Ackermann used a perfectly timed sprint to win the first stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico on Monday, edging Fernando Gaviria by less than half a wheel.

Gaviria appeared to be on course to win the bunch sprint but Ackermann, who rides for Bora–Hansgrohe, managed to squeeze between his rivals and the advertising hoardings on the right side of the road.

“I was sick last weekend and I was just one time on the bike so we said we have to see what the shape is,” Ackermann said. “It was a really hard and long sprint for me because I really came from the back, came a long way. I found the gap and I’m just happy I won.”

Magnus Cort was third at the end of the 133-kilometer (83-mile) route which started and finished in Lido di Camaiore.

There was a crash in the final two kilometers but none of the favorites appeared to be affected.

Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Vincenzo Nibali lead a strong field at the race, which was rearranged from March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday’s second stage is a 201-kilometer (125-mile) leg from Camaiore to Follonica and is also mainly flat.

The race ends next Monday with an individual time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports