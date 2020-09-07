LABOR DAY 9/7:

TODAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Warm & Muggy. High 84°

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower/Storm. Warm & Muggy. Low 65°

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. High 88°

DISCUSSION:

A warm and muggy Labor Day across SE Ohio, with highs topping off in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Scattered shower and storm chances will return to the region, especially this afternoon/evening. A strong to severe storm will be possible, with damaging winds and heavy rain being the primary threat.

An isolated shower/storm will be possible during the first half of the overnight. Otherwise it will be a warm and muggy overnight, with lows in the low to mid 60s.

More heat and humidity will return to the region Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Drier conditions will be with us on Tuesday, but a stray shower/storm chance returns to the area on Wednesday.

More shower and storm chances will be with us Thursday, with temperatures topping off in the mid 80s. We will cool down on Friday, with a stray shower/storm. More rain will return this weekend, with highs in the lower 80s on Saturday, and will drop into the upper 70s on Sunday.

Have a Great Labor Day!

