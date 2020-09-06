Zanesville holds on to beat Tri-Valley; Cambridge rolls to victory; John Glenn almost completes the comeback

It was a nice day for soccer on the first Saturday in September.

Zanesville took a 2-0 lead into halftime, against Tri-Valley, and hang on in the second half to beat the Scotties, 2-0.

Zanesville goalie, Rhyle Antonetz, was a key reason for the Lady Devils shutting out Tri-Valley.

The Cambridge boys soccer team defeated Harrison Central at home, 7-2.

The John Glenn girls soccer team was at home taking on a solid Fairfield Union team. The Lady Muskies trailed 3-0 with under ten minutes to go but managed to score two goals, to make things close.

However, Fairfield Union was able to hold on, winning 3-2.