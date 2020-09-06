Minerals Sold At Farmers Market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Timeless Treasures has taken up at the Zanesville Farmers Market.

Timeless Treasures sells minerals and other precious rocks as well as books written by Gary Felumleee. Felumlee is a lifelong collector of rocks.

“What we are, we sell minerals, crystals, rocks, antiques, and quite a few of the publications I’ve written… Everything from ghost stories to archaeology to the Civil War… The favorite mineral as far as what we have, that’s hard to say. I like some of the combinations, like the eunachite up here.”

Felumlee also has fossils and his main goal is to get others interested in the hobby. He has been a lifelong collector and has an area store.

“I’ve been interested in minerals since I was little. I remember going to the old art institute and picking up little quartz pebbles. At that time as a little child I thought they were mammoth teeth, and I kept hunting minerals from that day on… We’re at the Masonic temple, Felumlee’s Timeless Treasures up on the second floor. We have two rooms that are a hands on museum and two rooms that are a shop.”

The Zanesville Farmers Market runs Saturday mornings in the Adornetto’s parking lot until noon.