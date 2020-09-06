AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_T.Anderson, Chicago, .360; Cruz, Minnesota, .329; Alberto, Baltimore, .318; J.Abreu, Chicago, .317; Lewis, Seattle, .317; F.Reyes, Cleveland, .315; Severino, Baltimore, .315; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .313; Verdugo, Boston, .313; V.Reyes, Detroit, .312.

RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 35; T.Anderson, Chicago, 34; Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; Biggio, Toronto, 29; Lewis, Seattle, 29; Cruz, Minnesota, 28; Tucker, Houston, 28; J.Abreu, Chicago, 27; Alberto, Baltimore, 27; T.Hernández, Toronto, 27; Verdugo, Boston, 27.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Tucker, Houston, 35; Santander, Baltimore, 32; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 29; Voit, New York, 28; Piscotty, Oakland, 27; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Robert, Chicago, 27; T.Hernández, Toronto, 27.

HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 52; Alberto, Baltimore, 48; Cruz, Minnesota, 46; Verdugo, Boston, 46; T.Anderson, Chicago, 45; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 45; T.Hernández, Toronto, 45; Lindor, Cleveland, 45; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 45; Lewis, Seattle, 44.

DOUBLES_Adames, Tampa Bay, 14; Franco, Kansas City, 14; Cé.Hernández, Cleveland, 14; Verdugo, Boston, 14; Iglesias, Baltimore, 13; Martinez, Boston, 13; Santander, Baltimore, 13; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; Alberto, Baltimore, 12; Gurriel, Houston, 12; Sanó, Minnesota, 12.

TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 6; Candelario, Detroit, 3; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Chavis, Boston, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Grossman, Oakland, 2; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; LeMahieu, New York, 2; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Pillar, Colorado, 2; V.Reyes, Detroit, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 15; T.Hernández, Toronto, 14; Voit, New York, 13; Cruz, Minnesota, 13; J.Abreu, Chicago, 13; Robert, Chicago, 11; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; Olson, Oakland, 10; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; M.Chapman, Oakland, 10; Núñez, Baltimore, 10.

STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 10; Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Moore, Seattle, 7; Choo, Texas, 6; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 6; Margot, Tampa Bay, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Straw, Houston, 6; 8 tied at 5.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 7-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2; Foster, Chicago, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; Javier, Houston, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.25; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.42; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.49; Ryu, Toronto, 2.51; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.58; Lynn, Texas, 2.67; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.77; Greinke, Houston, 2.91; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.09; Cease, Chicago, 3.29; Giolito, Chicago, 3.29.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 94; Giolito, Chicago, 75; G.Cole, New York, 70; Lynn, Texas, 63; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 57; Maeda, Minnesota, 56; Bundy, Los Angeles, 55; Carrasco, Cleveland, 52; Civale, Cleveland, 49; Ryu, Toronto, 48; F.Valdez, Houston, 48.