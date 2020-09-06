Langdon races to Top Fuel win at NHRA U.S. Nationals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shawn Langdon powered to his first Top Fuel victory since 2016 on Sunday, beating Leah Pruett in the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway.

Langdon had a 3.705-second run at 326.32 mph against Pruett for his 17th career win at second at Indy.

“There’s been a lot of hard work that has gone into this team,” Langdon said. “We’ve had an awesome car the entire weekend and it’s just a great team. How much work they put into this, it’s really impressive. This is an awesome deal, and when I hit the gas I knew we had it as long as we didn’t smoke the tires.”

Jack Beckman won in Funny Car, Erica Enders in Pro Stock, and Scotty Pollacheck in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Points leader Beckman beat J.R. Todd with a 3.908 at 327.35 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat for his second victory of the year and 32nd overall.

Erica Enders raced to he 27th win and first of the year, topping Matt Hartford with a 6.606 at 208.55 in a Camaro.

Pollacheck rode an EBR to his first career victory, going 6.790 at 200.53 in the final round against Andrew Hines to break the track speed record.