Kansas City hosts Chicago after Bubic’s strong showing

Chicago White Sox (25-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (14-26, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Dallas Keuchel (5-2, 2.42 ERA) Kansas City: Matt Harvey (0-2, 14.09 ERA)

LINE: White Sox 0; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Kris Bubic. Bubic went seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits with four strikeouts against Chicago.

The Royals are 10-19 against AL Central teams. Kansas City has slugged .396 this season. Ryan McBroom leads the team with a mark of .536.

The White Sox have gone 18-10 against division opponents. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .328 is third in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the club with an OBP of .400.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield is second on the Royals with seven home runs and has 23 RBIs.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 13 home runs and has 40 RBIs.

INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Jakob Junis: (bicep), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Gio Gonzalez: (right groin), Jace Fry: (back), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.