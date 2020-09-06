Bieber scheduled to start for Cleveland against Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (18-20, third in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (24-15, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Milwaukee: Brett Anderson (2-2, 4.18 ERA) Cleveland: Shane Bieber (6-0, 1.20 ERA)

LINE: Indians 0; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Milwaukee will play on Sunday.

The Indians are 10-8 on their home turf. The Cleveland pitching staff averages 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, Shane Bieber leads them with a mark of 14.4.

The Brewers have gone 10-10 away from home. Milwaukee has slugged .383 this season. Keston Hiura leads the club with a .483 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with nine home runs and is slugging .487.

Hiura leads the Brewers with 35 hits and is batting .238.

INJURIES: Indians: Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Avisail Garcia: (hamstring), Manny Pina: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.