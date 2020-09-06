Antone, Reds to face Kuhl, Pirates

Cincinnati Reds (18-22, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-26, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cincinnati: Tejay Antone (0-1, 2.66 ERA) Pittsburgh: Chad Kuhl (1-1, 3.10 ERA)

LINE: Reds 1; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Cincinnati will meet on Sunday.

The Pirates are 11-15 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh’s team on-base percentage of .284 is last in the National League. Jacob Stallings leads the team with an OBP of .376.

The Reds are 12-14 against the rest of their division. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .214 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .298.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Gonzalez leads the Pirates with 31 hits and has 17 RBIs.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 20 extra base hits and is batting .241.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

Reds: Wade Miley: (shoulder), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.