Williams expected to start as Pirates host the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (17-22, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-25, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cincinnati: Anthony DeSclafani (1-2, 7.71 ERA) Pittsburgh: Trevor Williams (1-5, 5.51 ERA)

LINE: Reds 1; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Castellanos and the Reds will take on the Pirates Saturday.

The Pirates are 11-14 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .282, last in the league. Colin Moran leads the lineup with a mark of .348.

The Reds are 11-14 in division matchups. Cincinnati has hit 59 home runs this season, sixth in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads the club with 11, averaging one every 12.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moran leads the Pirates with seven home runs and is slugging .540.

Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 34 hits and has 18 RBIs.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

Reds: Wade Miley: (shoulder), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.