The Latest: Williams-Stephens on tap at sunny US Open

Sports
Associated Press17

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Day 6 has started at the year’s second Grand Slam tournament — the U.S. Open normally closes the major tennis championship season but the pandemic caused changes to the calendar.

The sun is shining and the temperature is in the mid-70s Fahrenheit (mid-20s Celsius) as the third round continues Saturday.

Among the matches underway: No. 15 Maria Sakkari of Greece is facing No. 22 Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The highlight of the afternoon is expected to be Serena Williams against Sloane Stephens in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Williams owns 23 Grand Slam singles titles, including six in New York. Stephens won the 2017 U.S. Open.

___

