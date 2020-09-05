Sunday’s Time Schedule

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Miami, 8 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Dallas vs. Washington, 4 p.m.

Seattle vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Chicago vs. Los Angeles, 8 p.m.