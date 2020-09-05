Sunday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Sunday, Sept. 6
|MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
|NBA
|At Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Milwaukee vs. Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
|NHL
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
|MLS
New York City FC at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Miami, 8 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
|WNBA
|At Bradenton, Fla.
Dallas vs. Washington, 4 p.m.
Seattle vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Chicago vs. Los Angeles, 8 p.m.