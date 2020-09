PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellaire 20, Shadyside 13

Kirtland 35, Shaker Hts. 10

Lorain Clearview 42, Oberlin 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Norwalk St. Paul vs. Fremont St. Joseph, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/