Philadelphia faces New York on defensive hot streak

Philadelphia Union (4-2-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (3-4-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on New York on a defensive hot streak after conceding just seven goals over the last 10 games.

The Red Bulls are 3-4-1 against conference opponents. Florian Valot leads the Eastern Conference with two assists. New York has four assists.

The Union are 5-1-2 in conference matchups. Kacper Przybylko leads the second-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with three goals. Philadelphia has scored 17 goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Duncan has two goals and one assist this season for New York. Cristian Casseres Jr has one goal in six games for the Red Bulls.

Przybylko has three goals and one assist for Philadelphia. Sergio Santos has five goals in nine games for the Union.

SEASON SO FAR: New York: Averaging 0.8 goals, 0.4 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Philadelphia: Averaging 1.9 goals, 0.9 assists, 6.1 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Tim Parker.

Philadelphia: Jose Martinez, Kai Wagner (injured), Aurelien Collin (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.