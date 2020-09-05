New England takes stingy defense into matchup against Chicago

New England Revolution (2-2-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (2-5-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Bridgeview, Illinois; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution play the Chicago Fire on a defensive hot streak. The Revolution have given up just nine goals over the last 10 games.

The Fire are 1-2-2 in conference matchups. Chicago is the last-ranked team in the Eastern Conference giving up 14 goals.

The Revolution are 2-3-5 against Eastern Conference teams. New England has allowed six of its nine goals conceded in the second half of games.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Djordje Mihailovic has two assists for Chicago. Jonathan Bornstein has one goal in five games for the Fire.

Teal Bunbury has two goals and one assist for New England. Gustavo Bou has two goals in seven games for the Revolution.

SEASON SO FAR: Chicago: Averaging 0.9 goals, 0.6 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

New England: Averaging 0.8 goals, 0.4 assists, 5.2 shots on goal and 7.6 corner kicks through nine games while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Johan Kappelhof (injured), Luka Stojanovic (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Jeremiah Gutjahr (injured).

New England: Carles Gil (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.