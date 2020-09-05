Nationals give multiyear extension to GM Mike Rizzo

ATLANTA (AP) — The Washington Nationals and general manager Mike Rizzo finalized a multiyear contract extension Saturday.

The 59-year-old Rizzo, who also holds the title of president of baseball operations, built the team that won the 2019 World Series championship. The Nationals have won four NL East titles, most recently in 2017. They won the last season’s World Series after making the playoffs as a wild card.

This year, the Nationals are in last place in the division in the pandemic-shortened season.

“We are thrilled that Mike will continue to lead our club,” Nationals owner Mark Lerner said in a statement released by the team.

“He guided us through the early years of building this franchise into what it is today — a perennial contender that brought a World Series championship home to Washington, D.C., last season. I look forward to continuing our strong working relationship for years to come.”

Rizzo is in his 12th season guiding the Nationals’ baseball operations. He has the fourth-longest active tenure of any general manager in the majors.

Rizzo took over Washington’s baseball operations in 2009. With Rizzo guiding the direction of the team, the Nationals are 951–867 — the seventh-best record in the majors in that span. Since 2012, the Nationals have baseball’s third-best record at 743–590, trailing the Dodgers and Yankees.

Rizzo joined the team in 2006 as assistant general manager.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports