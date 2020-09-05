Multiple Vehicle Fires Investigated in South Zanesville

The South Zanesville Fire Department is investigating multiple vehicle fires Friday night. The department was dispatched to the area of Owens Hill and Chewelah Avenue after a report of a large amount of black smoke. When fire crews arrived they found four vehicles heavily involved in fire. When the second fire crew arrived 12 vehicles were on fire. Fire officials says it took about 40 minutes to put out the blazes. The Zanesville and Newton Township Fire Departments assisted at the scene. The fires remain under investigation.

