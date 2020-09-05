Lugo expected to start for New York against Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (19-15, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (17-22, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Philadelphia: Spencer Howard (1-1, 5.40 ERA) New York: Seth Lugo (1-2, 2.12 ERA)

LINE: Phillies 10900; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: J.T. Realmuto and the Phillies will take on the Mets Saturday.

The Mets are 11-16 against the rest of their division. New York leads the National League in hitting with a .271 batting average, Robinson Cano leads the team with an average of .360.

The Phillies are 16-7 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .339 is second in the MLB. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with an OBP of .431.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Smith leads the Mets with 19 extra base hits and is batting .308.

J.T. Realmuto leads the Phillies with nine home runs and is batting .252.

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Steven Matz: (shoulder), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).

Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Scott Kingery: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.