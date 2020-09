An incredible defensive show by Sheridan as the Generals shutout John Glenn, 20-0.

Meadowbrook high flying offense puts up 51 against Crooksville and Granville comes into Zanesville and wins 15-7.

Sheridan 20, John Glenn 0

Philo 30, River View 0

Tri-Valley 35, Maysville 0

New Lexington 40, West Muskingum 14

Meadowbrook 51, Crooksville 0

Coshocton 48, Morgan 7