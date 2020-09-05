Czech Republic-Scotland Nations League game on, says UEFA

PRAGUE (AP) — The on-off Nations League game between the Czech Republic and Scotland will take place on Monday after all.

Plans were thrown into disarray late on Friday when the Czech FA declared the fixture set to be staged in Olomouc had been called off amid a COVID-19 threat.

But a spokesman for European football’s governing body UEFA said on Saturday: “The match is going ahead as scheduled.”

The Czechs beat Slovakia 3-1 in a Group B2 tie on Friday despite being hit by a coronavirus outbreak in the build-up to the away match.

Scotland is due to travel to Olomouc on Sunday after drawing 1-1 with Israel in Glasgow in its opening match on Friday.

