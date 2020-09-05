Columbus plays FC Cincinnati on defensive hot streak

FC Cincinnati (2-4-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew SC (6-1-2, first in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus plays FC Cincinnati on a defensive hot streak after conceding just eight goals over the last 10 games.

The Crew are 6-1-1 in Eastern Conference play. Columbus is 1-0-0 when it records a pair of goals.

FC Cincinnati is 2-4-3 in conference games. FC Cincinnati ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with seven goals led by Allan Cruz with one.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gyasi Zardes has two goals and one assist this season for Columbus. Lucas Zelarrayan has two goals in five games for the Crew.

Cruz has one goal for FC Cincinnati. Jurgen Locadia has two goals in seven games for FC Cincinnati.

SEASON SO FAR: Columbus: Averaging 1.6 goals, 0.6 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 0.3 goals per game.

FC Cincinnati: Averaging 0.8 goals, 0.2 assists, three shots on goal and 2.6 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Jimmy McLaughlin (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.