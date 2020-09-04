The Latest: Osaka, Djokovic on Day 5 schedule at US Open

Sports
Associated Press13

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Play is underway in third-round matches on Day 5 at the U.S. Open.

Past champions Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic are among those scheduled to play in Arthur Ashe Stadium later Friday.

Osaka will face Marta Kostyuk to begin the day session in the tournament’s main arena.

The top-seeded Djokovic will bring a 28-match winning streak, including 25-0 this season, into his night match against Jan-Lennard Struff.

After rain Thursday night suspended play on the courts without a roof, the weather is much better — sunny with the temperature around 80 degrees Fahrenheit (a little above 25 Celsius).

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Virus-hit club loses appeal against Champions League ouster

Associated Press

Woodson returns to Knicks as assistant on Thibodeau’s staff

Associated Press

Seventh heaven: Furious stage kick-starts Tour de France

Associated Press