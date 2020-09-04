Sharon Tavern to Open Labor Day

ZANESVILLE, OH – Sharon Tavern will finally be opening it’s doors on Labor Day under new ownership.

Owner Angela Wilson took over the property in August of 2018. It has taken two years of hard work but the tavern is finally ready to open to the community.

“Well we refinished the whole thing actually. Everything is pretty much brand new in there besides the bar. But we redid the shelves in the back, we did all the floors, we did both bathrooms. Brand new floors in the front and back. All the utensils back there, all the equipment is brand new. We just put in a new fire system in the back, new sprinkler system in the back. New ice machine, new pop machine. Everything is brand new in there we replaced everything. Unfortunately it was a little bit more than we expected initially but it’s panning out,” Manager Albert Lasley said.

COVID-19 restrictions were another hurdle for Sharon Tavern to overcome but now they are ready to share what they have to offer.

“We’re definitely a restaurant, definitely looking for that atmosphere. We’re going to be serving plenty of good food from fish and chicken. We’re going to have a couple new things on the menu throughout the month, just trying to add something. We’ll have a couple customer appreciation days as well. We’re going to throw in a wing night so make sure you get some chicken out of here for us. We got great prices on the drinks as well. We’re going to be offering a patio in the back. Brand new patio we refinished that, everything will be looking nice.”

Sharon Tavern has temporary hours due to COVID-19 restrictions. They will be Monday through Saturday 10 am until 10 pm and Sundays from 2pm until 10 pm.