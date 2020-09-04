Kansas City takes 3-game losing streak into matchup with Chicago

Chicago White Sox (23-15, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (14-24, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Dane Dunning (0-0, 2.89 ERA) Kansas City: Brady Singer (1-3, 5.19 ERA)

LINE: White Sox 1; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Royals are 10-17 against AL Central opponents. Kansas City has a team on-base percentage of .305, led by Jorge Soler with a mark of .344.

The White Sox have gone 16-10 against division opponents. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .329 is ninth in the league. Tim Anderson leads the lineup with an OBP of .389.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield ranks second on the Royals with seven home runs and has 23 RBIs.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 23 extra base hits and 36 RBIs.

INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Jakob Junis: (bicep), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Gio Gonzalez: (right groin), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.