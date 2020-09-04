John Glenn stays perfect in league play

NEW CONCORD, Ohio- The John Glenn volleyball team took down Maysville, Thursday night, in straight sets.

25-19, 25-20, 25-23.

The Muskies now move to 5-0, 5-1 overall, in Muskingum Valley League games this season.

John Glenn was lead by, Cincinnati volleyball commit, Abigail Walker who had nine kills, one ace, four digs and six blocks.

Also, contributing for John Glenn: Abby Buchtel with six kills and one block. Shelby Zamensky six kills, two aces, five digs, two blocks. Elle McLoughlin finished with 13 assists, four blocks, two kills and two digs. Rachel Meinert had seven assists and 11 digs. Brynna Wolford was perfect in serving. Layni Gillespie came up with 20 digs and four aces. Alivia Lake had nine digs. Abbie Hivnor had nine digs, one ace and was perfect in serving.

John Glenn will hit the road, Saturday, to take on New Philadelphia.